Motion denied to disqualify judge in Donna Adelson case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A recent motion by the defense to disqualify the judge overseeing the high-profile case of Donna Adelson is denied.

Court records said the motion had insufficient evidence.

She is set to go to trial June 3, accused in the murder of her son-in-law Dan Markel in 2014.

According to court records, a motion was also filed to continue the trial.

Her next court hearing is set for April 30, and she is expected to appear via zoom.

