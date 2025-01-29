Leon County leaders support a neighbor's fight for a hands-free driving law

Leon County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution urging lawmakers to make Florida a fully hands-free state.

The Tallahassee dad behind the push has visited 11 counties to ask them to do the same.

Watch the video to hear his story:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County leaders are asking lawmakers across Monroe Street to take action on a distracted driving bill.

I'm following up on one neighbor's push to make Florida a fully hands-free state and why leaders with Leon County think they can make a difference at the capitol.

"Distracted driving is more dangerous than I think people realize," Commissioner Rick Minor said.

That's one reason why Minor introduced a resolution to urge legislators to pass a new law about phone use in the car.

The other reason:

"When you talk to Demetrius and Laura about their son, you see the love they have for him, and you just want to do everything you can with this mission they have which is to make our roads safer and reduce distracted driving," Minor said.

We introduced you to Demetrius Branca back in December.

He has been pushing for lawmakers to pass a law making Florida a fully-hands free state after losing his son Anthony in a 2014 car crash.

Anthony's mom Laura came to the commission meeting Tuesday to ask those lawmakers to pass a bill similar to laws in 31 other states.

Commissioners passed a resolution unanimously supporting a bill that would ban handheld use of phones in the car.

I touched base with Anthony's dad to hear his thoughts about the move.

"Having Anthony's hometown, the county he grew up in pass this resolution, it means something," Branca said. "It's just meaningful to me."

He said he's currently touring the state to ask other counties to do the same. Branca has visited 11 so far.

He said he's working with Representative Allison Tant to take a new approach to gain support for the bill after the legislation failed last session.

"My goal this year is to raise enough voices from around the state, from counties and municipalities begging the legislature to do something about the number one killer of Americans under 25," Branca said.

Minor hopes others follow Leon County's lead.

"It shows our legislators that this is something we care about," Minor said. "If we can get this law passed, we know it's going to save lives and make Florida roads safer."

Legislatures can start talking about the potential bill at the beginning of the regular session, which starts in March.

