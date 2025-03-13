VIDEO: Demonstrators use legislative session spotlight to push for abortion rights

Demonstrators from across the state took to the Florida Capitol to rally for abortion rights.

With the legislative session in full swing, demonstrators say it's the perfect time and place to call for change.

Watch the video to hear the changes protestors are demanding regarding reproductive rights.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

'Bans off our bodies' — that was the message sent at a rally outside the Florida Capitol. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood. Demonstrators say they want state lawmakers and the community to stand up for reproductive rights.

A majority of voters favored Amendment 4 in November's election, but not by the margin needed to pass it. Supporters told me their fight is far from over.

Beth Carpenter, Florida Rising - "The choice is all we're asking for, for the safety of those in our state and in our country."

Activist groups from across the Sunshine State took to the Capitol on Wednesday to rally for abortion rights, hoping to catch the attention of lawmakers here for the legislative session.

Pamela Gordon, National Council of Jewish Women - "We need to get the message across to these people that don't understand that it's health care, and if they can come after this, maybe they can come after other parts of our health care."

Current state law bans abortions after six weeks, with specific exceptions including rape and incest under 15 weeks, or if it's the only way to save the person pregnant.

Gordon - "There are a lot of people that don't even know there's a six-week abortion ban there."

Advocators tell me they need to use the session spotlight while they can, waving signs, yelling chants and giving speeches to push for fewer limitations and the right to choose.

Gordon - "We're trying to get back our rights to control our own bodies, to get rid of the six-week abortion ban, which is really not just against everybody's health care. It's against the Constitution."

The rally was titled "We are the 57%". The name referenced the 57% of Floridian voters who checked yes on Amendment 4. That measure would have limited government interference with abortions. State law requires a 60% supermajority vote to pass an amendment. In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

