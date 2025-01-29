Leon County rejects ask to use some sales tax dollars on affordable housing

More than 150 Capital Area Justice Ministry members came out to ask Leon County leaders to use a portion of surtax revenue to aid in building affordable housing.

The request was turned down.

Watch the video to hear what leaders will do instead to address affordable housing:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A proposal was turned down by Leon County leaders to use a portion of sales tax dollars to fund affordable housing projects.

While they voted to not move forward with using infrastructure surtax money for land for affordable units, county leaders said they still want to put more funding aside to help bridge the gap.

More than 150 Capital Area Justice Ministry members came to the courthouse to ask Leon County leaders to consider setting aside $1.2 million for land leasing for developers building affordable housing.

"I pay my rent but at what cost," said Shantara Tisdale. "Over 50 percent of my income is gone before I can even think about groceries, utilities or the basic needs of my children. This is not sustainable for me, not for my kids and not for the thousands of families in our community facing impossible choices."

A market study released by the University of Florida Shimberg Center in 2024 found Leon County is lacking about 10,000 affordable rentals for very low-income families.

The money would've come from the infrastructure surtax, better known as the Blueprint Sales Tax.

Ultimately, the money coming from that pot was what five out of the seven commissioners cited as their reason for a no vote.

"We can work together and do these thing sand come up with ideas, but do it in a way that doesn't compromise process, integrity, and the rest of the projects we have here in Leon County," said Commissioner Nick Maddox.

County staff highlighted the more than $5 million in direct funding for affordable units, and have secured $125 million through bond financing.

The money is a part of 6 million dollars dedicated to repaving roads.

But Commissioner David O'Keefe said the group's ask was an easy give.

"No one is suggesting we don't need to repave roads," O'Keefe said. "What we are suggesting is a portion that could put a program that could double the number of units for low and very low income families."

Commissioner Nick Maddox said he doesn't want to give up funding for one project to pay for another.

That's why Maddox introduced a proposal to look at adding on to the county's existing SHIP program through additional funding from general revenue.

"Let's take our time with it. Lets take six more months," Maddox said. "Let's have more meetings and get to something new."

The motion made to look at adding more funding for affordable housing in the 2026 budget passed.

The Capital Area Justice Ministry will continue to be a part of that conversation.

