The Mobile Museums of Tolerance makes a stop at the Florida Capitol taking action against rising hate

From April 22-23 the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Mobile Museums of Tolerance will be at the Florida State Capitol.

The group is inviting neighbors and legislators aboard their mobile museum to take a stand against rising hate.

Watch the video to hear from the group's Executive Director, Rabbi Meyer May as he shares the value on educating neighbors about the discrimination different groups have faced.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Educating neighbors on antisemitism in our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Starting today, the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Mobile Museums of Tolerance will be stationed at the State Capitol near the courtyard.

With Holocaust Remembrance Day being around the corner on May 6th, organizers invite neighbors and state officials to step inside one of the state's most innovative tools in the fight against hate.

Rabbi Meyer May says it's important to educate yourself on history because it tends to repeat itself.

"And therefore, if, if children learn about the Holocaust or the civil rights struggle in America, they will understand that they have a stake in it even today because if it happened then it could happen again." said Rabbi May.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.