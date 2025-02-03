Protest at Florida Capitol: Dozens of neighbors rallied against a new state proposal to crack down on illegal immigration, carrying powerful signs and waving flags from countries like Mexico and El Salvador.

Protesters Rally at Florida State Capitol Against Immigration Crackdown

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Florida State Capitol on Monday, voicing their opposition to a new state proposal aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

The demonstration, which featured powerful signs and flags representing countries like Mexico and El Salvador, was a show of solidarity from immigrant communities and allies across Florida.

Many demonstrators took the drastic step of skipping work and school to make their voices heard, underscoring their message that immigrant families play an essential role in Florida’s economy and society. One such participant, Mireya Saldivar, came to the Capitol with her daughter, Sophia, to join the protest and stand up for their rights.

“We’re not trying to separate, we’re trying to unite as a whole,” Saldivar said. “Today is like a day without an immigrant. Kids aren’t going to school, people aren’t going to work because we are trying to make a statement. That we contribute to the economy, we contribute to the community as a whole.”

The demonstration reflects growing concerns among neighbors that the new legislation, who argue that it will lead to discrimination and harm to immigrant families.

One protester, Robert Lee, shared how the strike was a personal statement of solidarity.

“Just kind of show how much of an impact we have in the day-to-day life and the economy. A bunch of businesses closing, people staying home from work and school, will have a large impact in the community,” Lee said.

As the rally continued, protesters made it clear that this was only the beginning. Many vowed to keep fighting for their rights and against legislation, they believe will disrupt families and local economies.

The new proposal, which seeks to address illegal immigration, has sparked heated debate across the state.

While some argue it is necessary for national security and economic stability, opponents believe it will disproportionately harm vulnerable communities, particularly those already struggling to make a living.