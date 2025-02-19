Tallahassee utility customers frustrated with higher bills after January winter storm

City of Tallahassee utility customers are frustrated with higher bills after the January winter storm.

City officials say to contact staff about payment plans or other options to reduce impact.

Watch now to hear one neighbor describes how this impacts their finances.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For many neighbors in the Capital City and perhaps even you — the biggest impact from January's winter storm came weeks later — when the monthly utility bill arrived.

Speaking with one neighbor about how this impacts their finances — and asking city officials what can be done about it.

A big topic of conversation across social media this week: utility bills coming in higher than expected.

Many neighbors like Michelle Charus expressing anger and frustration that they're on the hook for hundreds more on their utility bill.

"Every single window we have, all my curtains are blackout. Hoodies, jackets, sweats, blankets, I've got a ton of them," said Charus. "I keep my thermostat at 62 to 64, even with the cold."

Charus says she has tried several things to keep costs down.

And yet, her bill this month came still came in higher than expected, at over 400 dollars — when she has previously paid less than 200.

"It's a never ending battle," said Charus. "You drown, trying to keep all your bills current and due."

James Barnes, chief customer officer with the City of Tallahassee, says his staff has received higher amounts of callers about utility increases.

Barnes says it's as simple as higher usage, and higher charges.

He says the city's utility rate of about 13 cents per kilowatt hour is among the lowest in the state of Florida.

Barnes encourages neighbors to call to explore their options.

"Our representatives are trained to work with our citizens to get them more relief. We have pay plans, extension programs, we also have free energy audits. We'll come to your home and make sure that you're home is energy efficient."

However, Charus say she has been denied the flexibility of payment plans and energy audits because previous utility bills are already past due.

"I've called multiple times but because I can't fork $350 to $400 right then — because I just paid $350 — they won't work with you."

If you or someone you know is still struggling to pay a utility bill, one outside resource that could help is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provided by the Capital Area Community Action Agency.