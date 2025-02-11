Watch Now
Accused murderer Donna Adelson returns to court, defense team asks judge to redopose three witnesses

Adelson is accused of murdering Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel
Donna Adelson appears in a pre-trial hearing less than two weeks before jury selection begins.
  • Donna Adelson returns to court for a motion hearing on Tuesday
  • Judge keeps discovery deadline for April 30th

the case of Donna Adelson continues to move forward.

I'm Jade Bulecza your neighborhood reporter in Downtown Tallahassee

She's the woman accused in the murder of her son-in-law FSU Law Professor Dan Markel.

In court today, her defense team asked to redopose three witnesses -- deposed by Adelson's previous attorneys.

Her defense said there was a deep conflict between the former attorney representing Donna Adelson and her son Charlie. The judge mentioned he would need to read the basis of the defense's request before making a decision.

"We’ve been working to schedule depositions with the state and this morning for the first time we learned that the state does object to us redeposing three of the states witnesses."

The judge kept the discovery deadline for April 30th--with a case management hearing set for March 25th and the trial beginning of June.

In Downtown Tallahassee Jade Bulecza ABC 27

