Accused murderer Donna Adelson returns to court, defense team asks judge to redopose three witnesses

Donna Adelson returns to court for a motion hearing on Tuesday

Judge keeps discovery deadline for April 30th

the case of Donna Adelson continues to move forward.

She's the woman accused in the murder of her son-in-law FSU Law Professor Dan Markel.

She's the woman accused in the murder of her son-in-law FSU Law Professor Dan Markel.

In court today, her defense team asked to redopose three witnesses -- deposed by Adelson's previous attorneys.

Her defense said there was a deep conflict between the former attorney representing Donna Adelson and her son Charlie. The judge mentioned he would need to read the basis of the defense's request before making a decision.

"We’ve been working to schedule depositions with the state and this morning for the first time we learned that the state does object to us redeposing three of the states witnesses."

The judge kept the discovery deadline for April 30th--with a case management hearing set for March 25th and the trial beginning of June.




