Word of South festival returns to Tallahassee this Spring

The Word of South Festival unveiled the artist lineup for its 2025 festival.

It's set to take place April 4-6 at Cascades Park.

Watch the video above to hear from organizers and performers who will be in attendance this April.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Word of South Festival returns to Tallahassee this April. From the 4th to 6th neighbors can experience a mix of musicians, and authors. and creative performers.

Sara Marchessault: "We blend art forms at Word of South!"

On Monday, organizers unveiled the 2025 festival lineup at the Blue Tavern in Tallahassee.

Sponsors and others affiliated with the festival came out to celebrate what's to come.

The lineup includes P-funk keyboardist, Danny Bedrosian, and poet James Kimbrell.

"The Word of South festival has really upped the game in Tallahassee in terms of really caring about and celebrating the arts in general, I'm super honored to be a part of that.

"It's an opportunity for everyone to come together, not just in the Tallahassee area but we're attracting talent from all over the nation.

Word of South marks a decade of existence this year.