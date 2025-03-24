Tallahassee Chamber's President and CEO Sue Dick announces her departure after 30 years of leadership

Sue Dick, President & CEO of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber, steps down after 30 years of service.

Dick was the first female President of the Chamber and will continue in her role until December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Her achievements include expanding membership, launching innovative programs, and fostering business growth.

The Chamber begins the search for a new President as Dick prepares for new ventures.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce announces that Sue Dick, who has dedicated 30 years to the organization, including 25 years as President and CEO, will be transitioning from the Chamber to explore new opportunities. Sue will continue to lead the Chamber until December 2025, ensuring a smooth and effective transition.

Named President after a national search in April of 2000, Sue was the first female President of the Chamber. Under her leadership, the Chamber has seen significant growth and success, making a lasting impact on the Tallahassee business community. Sue's tenure has been marked by numerous achievements, including the expansion of membership, introduction of innovative programs, and strengthening of the Chamber's role as a vital resource for local businesses. Her vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the Chamber's success and fostering a thriving business environment in Tallahassee.

“As I reflect on my time with the Chamber, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the incredible journey we have shared. The Chamber's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, board volunteers, members, and community partners. I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to pursuing new ventures," said Sue Dick.

Chairman of the Board Sha'Ron James added, "Sue's leadership has been transformative for the Chamber and the Tallahassee business community. Her commitment to excellence and collaboration has set a high standard for all of us. We are grateful for her many years of service and look forward to continuing her legacy of growth and success."

During her time as President, Sue has engaged in key initiatives, helped develop new programs, and strengthened the Chamber’s role as a trusted resource. Some of these accomplishments include:

Creation of World Class Schools, Access Tallahassee, and the Greater Tallahassee Chamber Foundation, Inc.

Championed the innovative North Florida Worlds of Work under the Tallahassee Chamber Talent and Workforce strategic priority

Evolved Chamber programming to more than 400 events annually, including the two largest business events: Annual Community Conference and Annual Meeting

Spearheaded the initiative under the Economic Development Council to recruit Danfoss Turbocor and Kaye Scholer Operations Center

Hosted the Technology Summit in 2001, which led to the development of TalTech Alliance, a 501c3 organization focused on uniting technology-oriented corporations, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and students from across the community

Dedicated work of the Capital Improvements Review Team (CIRT), the 2002 campaign to win approval for the half-penny sales tax that benefits every public school in Leon County

Supported members of the Economic Environmental Consensus Committee in creating the initial BluePrint 2000 plan. Business leadership raised funds for the BluePrint 2000 ballot initiative, as well as for its renewal in 2014

Founding partner organization of Domi Station

Member of the Airport Advisory Committee

Board Member of the United Way of the Big Bend

Board Member of the North Florida Urban Land Institute

Board Member of the Knight Creative Communities Initiative, with involvement in projects including Get Gaines Going, Talent Lives Here, and Sustainable Tallahassee, among others

Named a Top 25 Woman to Know by the Tallahassee Democrat

Honoree of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s Small Business Appreciation Sunday

Recognized as an Entrepreneurial Advocate of the Year by the Jim Moran Institute of Global Entrepreneurship

Creation of Sue Dick Endowment for Talent & Workforce Development

Member of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Major Cities Council

As the Chamber embarks on its search for a new President, Becky Tolnay of Tolnay Team Solutions has been identified as the independent consultant to lead the search committee and oversee the selection process. This ensures a thorough approach to finding the best candidate to continue the Chamber’s mission and build on the strong foundation established by Sue.

Becky Tolnay works with organizations, agencies, and businesses to provide strategy sessions, facilitation services, and strategic engagement. The search committee will be looking for visionary candidates with demonstrated Chamber leadership and/or business experience in an executive role to ensure the continued success and expansion of the Chamber and its affiliate programs.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Staff extends its deepest gratitude to Sue Dick for her exceptional service and unwavering commitment and look forward to seeing the new ventures and opportunities she will pursue.

