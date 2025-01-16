Tallahassee leaders talk airport fares and public safety during annual retreat

Tallahassee leaders reviewed performance in 2024 and made plans for this year during their annual retreat.

Two of the main topics included progress at the airport and within the Tallahassee Police Department.

Watch the video to learn why the airport director said lowering the cost of tickets is tricky:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At their annual retreat, Tallahassee City Commissioners and the mayor spent about an hour talking about how to lower fares, increase service and economic impact at the Tallahassee International Airport.

While traffic numbers were up in 2024, some commissioners brought up concerns about fare pricing.

This as US Department of Transportation data ranked TLH as the most expensive out of the top 150 airports in the country.

Airport director David Pollard noted that those fares are set by the airlines.

He said improving infrastructure with projects like the International Processing Facility and potentially providing economic incentives to the airlines could help bring more to the area and drive down price.

However, he said that's not guaranteed.

"We're encouraging them to lower their costs and do what they can, but I submit to you, I can lower my cost to zero. I can tell them they are paying no cost, and I'll let you know that doesn't equal a lower cost ticket," Pollard said.

The city also wants to build upon progress made at the Tallahassee Police Department.

Chief Lawrence Revell said there was a 15.5% decrease in violent crime in 2024 from 2023.

The chief said community partners like the Urban League and neighborhood crime watches helped lower that number.

He said the partnership will expand with their Public Safety Camera Initiative in the next two to three months.

If the neighbors want to, the department will allow people and businesses with security cameras to share their footage with TPD to help solve crime.

"That camera would be recorded on their server in their business or in their home and they would allow us access to that if in fact a crime occurred," Revell said.

He also said the department wants to up the number of Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile unit calls made with counselors to address non-violent mental health crises.

