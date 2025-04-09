Inspiration: Children's Week at the Capitol looks to shape futures

Early childhood development is key to shaping children's futures.

Children's week at the Florida State Capitol helps with that.

It runs April 13th through April 18th.

Watch the video above to see how this will impact children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Early childhood development is key to shaping their futures. There's one event that's been going on for 30 years in the Capital City helping with that. I spoke to people spearheading Children's Week and got see how it helps kids in our neighborhoods and statewide.

It's a time where thousands of people from around the state work to ensure every child is seen, heard and supported year-round.

"We come together with people so they can bring their stories to the Capitol, so people can hear what's happening in the day-to-day lives of kids in Florida."

Erin Smeltzer is CEO of the Children's Forum in Tallahassee. She's also a key organizer for the 30th annual Children's Week event.

She knows the need for Children's week first-hand. Erin says as a child, she needed to be pushed to find inspiration and motivation to step out of her comfort zone.

"I was the kid that shouldn't be seated in this seat, It's personal for me. One thing I love about it is it makes the world really small for a second."

Now, she has children of her own and wants the same for them.

Erin tells me Children's Week activities allow kids to find their confidence and inspiration and will help them as they grow older.

Some of those confidence boosters include showcasing their artwork, reading with community leaders, and other interactive events.

"I hope children know that the state of Florida really cares about them."

I spoke with U.S. Congresswoman Dana Trabulsy. She also works with the Children's Forum.

Trabulsy says she will be attending Children's Week because she knows how important it is to help kids reach their full potential.

"I'm a mom of four and a grandmother of eight. I'm so excited about Children's Week, it's really my favorite time of the year."

But this year, Children's Week Florida has a new addition. Storybook Garden joins Storybook Village, where books are brought to life through song, dance, and interactive storytelling.

An impact that Erin Smeltzer and Representative Trabulsy says not only reaches children, but the adults that time with them as well.

"What we do today matters, it's our job to do a great job and create a world that kids would be proud of."

"We are focused toward providing a better future for them."

Children's Week at the Capitol will kick off Sunday, April 13th and will go through Friday, April 18th.