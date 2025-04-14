Thousands of handprints fill Capitol in colorful tribute to Florida’s children

Lawmakers, volunteers, and students gathered to reflect on the importance of policies that impact Florida’s youngest residents.

Over 37,000 handprints were created by children across Florida.

Legislators, volunteers and students gathered at the Capitol today for the unveiling of Celebration of the Hands — a display featuring more than 37,000 colorful handprints, each carrying a powerful message.

From heartfelt classroom messages to cheerful drawings, every handprint tells a story.

Each piece of art hangs from the ceiling of the Capitol, where lawmakers and neighbors alike are greeted by a vibrant reminder of who matters most: Florida’s children.

State Rep. Jennifer Canady, who chairs the Education Committee, says she stays connected to the families and children she represents by remaining in the classroom — giving her firsthand insight into what teachers and students need.

“I think what you can be confident of is that your Florida Legislature is focused on doing the important work of making sure that kids have opportunity that is open to them and that the future is secure for them,” Canady said.

Organizers say the goal is to educate legislators as they make decisions on critical issues affecting children. This event kicks off Children’s Week — launching a week of advocacy focused on early learning, child welfare and family support programs.

