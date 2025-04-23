Animal Tales visits Florida State University's campus in hopes to brighten students day

On Monday. Tallahassee's local Animal Tales chapter visited FSU's campus so students can engage and learn about a variety of creatures.

The group has visited the campus in the past but following a tragic week, organizers saw fit to visit Landis Green hoping to give students a space to engage in animal therapy.

To help students and staff following Thursday's shooting.

Animal Tales visited FSU, offering a chance to connect with animals for comfort and support.

The group was at Landis Green to provide some animal therapy to help bring the FSU community together to focus on the positive in light of the recent tragedy.

"I've talked to a lot of people who are terrified to come back here on campus today. I've talked to a lot of people who are terrified to come back here on campus today." said Nicholas Petryk, Lead Naturalist for Animal Tales Tallahassee.

Animal Tales says there was a crowd interacting with the animals throughout the day.

The group brought out a wallaby, a giant rabbit, a tortoise, and more.

