Congressman Neal Dunn to hold Tele-Town Hall Monday night

Congressman Neal Dunn is set to hold a tele-town hall Monday night beginning at 7pm.

Neighbors have been calling on the Congressman for the last couple of weeks for answers regarding the state of social security and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members have been rallying to hear from Congressman Neal Dunn, now they will have a chance.

The congressman is expected to hold a tele-town hall Monday evening.

We’re looking into how effective town halls can be in hearing from constituents amid announcements from Republicans nationwide to not hold in person town halls.

For the last two weeks, neighbors have been calling on Congressman Neal Dunn for answers on the state of social security and the department of veterans affairs amid federal cuts, including layoffs at the VA and planned SSA office closures.

They will now have a chance to ask those questions during an tele-town hall event.

How are you feeling ahead of tonight's town hall?

“Hopeful, in a way, hopeful,” said local veteran activist, Lawrence Rester.

“Well, I'm disgruntled,” said Leon County senior citizen, Faye Johnson. “That's the mildest way I can put it. This was supposed to be a request for a face-to-face meeting.”

This town hall comes after organization efforts throughout Tallahassee for Dunn to do something about what is happening federally.

In a statement Monday, his office provided this statement from the Congressman. "I'm looking forward to having a productive discussion with my constituents to provide an update on my work in Washington, take questions directly from them, and highlight important topics that are driving the national conversation."

While some are grateful for the opportunity, some neighbors, including locally elected officials, are not sold on the way the town hall will happen.

“Many of us feel like the tele-town hall format is just a way to direct traffic and only answer the questions that he wants to answer,” said City of Tallaahssee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow. “I hope he does answer the hard questions, it would be a great and a good first step.”

As for the tele-town hall approach, Evan Power, Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said tele-town halls are more effective in allowing for conducive conversation.

“Being able to answer questions from constituents and talking to a wide range of constituents at their convenience is a better use of time for everyone and you screen out the activists who make the story about them rather than policy,” said Power.

While some Leon County seniors were discouraged about the format, they say it will not deter them from getting answers to their questions.

“Please tell us what he's going to do. Something very specific, concrete, to save the social security and Medicare system,” said local activist, Barbara DeVane.

Monday’s town hall will be online and begin at 7pm. The link to the town hall can be found here on the Congressman’s website.

