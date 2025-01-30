Donna Adelson provides testimony in her murder trial regarding inmate witnesses

A woman awaiting trial for the murder of Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel testified Wednesday.

She said two inmates had communication with her alleged co-conspirator, Katherine Magbanua.

Watch the video to find out what they told her:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The woman accused of murdering Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel gave new testimony.

Donna Adelson said she has met two women in the Leon County Jail that she wants to testify in her trial.

Her audio played in the courtroom as she called in from the jail to testify about two women who told Adelson they were in the Leon County Jail with Katherine Magbanua, one of Adelson's alleged co-conspirators.

Donna is accused of working with her son Charlie and Magbanua, his girlfriend at the time, to hire hit men to murder Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel in 2014.

The alleged motive: a custody battle between Markel and Donna's daughter.

Magbanua is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted for her role in 2022.

Donna's son Charlie was convicted in 2023.

His defense claimed Magbanua blackmailed Charlie and framed him for the murder.

Donna said an inmate source heard Magbanua admit to setting the family up.

"She said 'Wait til I come back. I am going to take care of that family. Wait til they see what they're going to get and I'm going to get a reduced sentence,'" Adelson testified.

Her attorneys motioned for the two inmates to be deposed now due to their upcoming release from prison and prior drug problems.

They claim those two factors may make them unable to testify during the trial.

Judge Everett denied the motion and said he didn't see prior drug use as a sure indicator that the potential witnesses wouldn't show up.

Criminal defense attorney Don Pumphrey said there usually has to be a more concrete reason to prove that someone won't be able to speak at the trial.

"This could apply to any witness that has prior drug use," Pumphrey said. "There was nothing in the motion that was filed that person was absolutely not going to be available."

It's unclear if Magbanua will testify in the upcoming trial in June, but she did testify in Charlie's 2023 trial.

"I think they're using it to try and attack credibility of Magbanua should she testify and trying to anticipate possible testimony," Pumphrey said.

He is not confident the word of the inmates will explain why Donna was on her way to Vietnam at the time of her arrest.

"Really none of that addresses Miami airport, getting on a one-way ticket to Vietnam which by the way, has no extradition," Pumphrey said.

Donna's son Charlie is currently working to appeal his conviction.

While that process isn't over, Judge Everett did deny his attorney's motion for resentencing.