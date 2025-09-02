Suspected FSU Shooter to get new attorney ahead of November trial

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The man accused of opening fire on Florida State's campus this past Spring will be getting a new attorney ahead of his trial. Phoenix Ikner faces several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents show that on August 27th, his public defender put in a request to withdraw from the case, citing a conflict of interest. Judge Lance Neff granted the request the same day and appointed the Office of Regional Civil and Criminal Conflict Counsel, First Region, to serve as his new counsel.

Judge Neff stated his new attorney has to file a notice of appearance within 10 days of the order and stated the attorney has to contact the state attorney assigned to this case, any previous defense counsel, and be aware of all pending court dates.

Ikner's trial is set for November 3rd.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.