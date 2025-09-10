Trial date pushed back to March 2026 for FSU suspected shooter

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new trial date has been set for Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman of the FSU campus shooting.



Judge Lance Neff set the new trial date for March 30, 2026. Pretrial is set for March 12, 2026.

Ikner's new attorney, Blake Johnson, has filed a new provisional notice of appearance to represent Ikner as his defense attorney. He appeared with Sarah Morris from his team.

Ikner did not appear in court.

After a conflict of interest, the public defender's office is no longer representing Phoenix Ikner. Johnson, who has filed a provisional notice of appearance for Ikner, was in court for Ikner's case management on Wednesday, alongside Sarah Morris.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Phoenix Ikner’s defense attorney Blake Johnson speaks during a case management hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

Wednedsay, Johnson said he needed more time due to the magnitude of the case and the sheer volume of evidence. The State mentioned in court that there are over 200 witnesses and thousands of hours of video evidence. When asked by Judge Neff, the State said they do not plan to call all of these witnesses to the stand during the trial. The original trial date was set for November 3, 2025.

The State confirmed Wednesday that they are ready to go whenever Judge Neff wants to proceed.

The Judge set the new trial date, emphasizing this should give the Defense plenty of time to prepare, citing a Supreme Court case that says capital cases should be ready to go to trial in 60 days.

