Midtown Tallahassee
Midtown Tallahassee
Victims' friends, family push for positive change 5 years after shooting
Ava Van Valen
6:41 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
Ten pedestrians, one cyclist killed in Tallahassee crashes so far in 2023
Channing Frampton
2:07 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
What's up with the construction at Lake Ella
Maya Sargent
5:38 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
TPD and and TMH unite for annual "Go Pink” kick-off
WTXL Digital Staff
1:18 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee Garden Club will host The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra
Maya Sargent
6:42 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
Kids spend Fall Holiday at camp in Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
6:37 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Midtown Tallahassee
SEE WHAT'S INSIDE: TPD Historical Foundation unveils new display case
WTXL Digital Staff
2:00 PM, Sep 21, 2023
Homepage
Accidental shooting deaths on the rise in Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
1:26 PM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
NEW VIDEO: Severe storms down trees, knock out power in Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
7:13 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
UPDATE: TPD Officer not at fault in Crawfordville crash between SUV and cyclist
Channing Frampton
11:46 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Homepage
Why this Tallahassee woman is so passionate about keeping Lake Ella clean
WTXL Digital Staff
7:08 PM, Aug 11, 2023
