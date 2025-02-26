Working Class Wednesday encourages small business owners to Dream, Explore and Innovate

Working Class Wednesday is hosting their Ultimate Networking Experience at Midtown & 3rd.

The theme of the event will focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Watch the video to hear from the organizations founder of the importance of these programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community group is helping bridge the gap between small businesses and the community.

Working Class Wednesday is hosting their Ultimate Networking Experience at Midtown & 3rd starting at 6 tonight.

The theme of the event will focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as the federal government tries to crack down on those programs.

Organizers will discuss why those policies are important.

Terrance Barber, Founder of Working Class Wednesday tells ABC 27 "You know, in the absence of inclusion, what do small businesses do? We build tables. If we want to have sustainable wage jobs, we must create them. As entrepreneurs, we are the backbone of the community. Besides the black church, the black business is the catalyst in the heart of the black neighborhood."

The event will wrap up around 8 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.