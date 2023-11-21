TPD aims to reach net zero vacancies for sworn officers; here's how a new webpage is supposed to help

Tallahassee Police Department is working to recruit new hires.

TPD is using a new website to help add members to their team.

Read how the website is designed to help in the hiring process below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Building on its dynamic efforts to recruit the best and brightest, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) launched a robust, modernized, user-friendly recruitment webpage. It provides a one-stop destination for individuals interested in joining TPD's dedicated team of law enforcement professionals.

"We are dedicated to fostering a stronger, more diverse and more dynamic police force to ensure the safety and well-being of our community," Chief Lawrence Revell said. "We need talented, passionate individuals to join our ranks. This additional resource will help prospective officers understand what it means to be part of our team."

Tailored to prospective officers, the webpage serves as an invaluable resource for those considering a career with TPD. It offers a wealth of information, guidance and resources to streamline the application process, including:



Detailed information on eligibility requirements and qualifications

A step-by-step of the application process

Quick and easy access to all forms and documents needed to apply

Information on training, career development and benefits

Frequently asked questions and contact details for further inquiries

Quick link to TPD's application

Public safety continues to be a top priority for the community. Thanks to the allocation of critical funds by the Tallahassee City Commission for recruitment, as well as innovative lateral hire and enticing career advancement opportunities, TPD aims to reach net zero vacancies for sworn officers.

The Tallahassee Police Department invites anyone interested in a fulfilling career in law enforcement to visit jointallypd.com [jointallypd.com]. This user-friendly, informative platform is the first step for applicants toward becoming a valued member of TPD's dedicated team proudly serving the community.