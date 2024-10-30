SEE HOW: Walmart Associates Provided $16,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee

Christi Martin-Lane was named this year's recipient of 2024 Helen Walton award.

Martin-Lane was given the opportunity to donate $1,000 to a nonprofit of her choosing and she selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tallahassee.

Watch the video to hear from Christi about her past experience with the Ronald McDonald House back at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Walmart employee in Tallahassee is using a gift to make a difference in her community.

Christi Martin Lane recently received the Helen Walton Award and $1000 for the charity of her choice.

She wanted to give the money to the Ronald McDonald House, but she asked other stores if they wanted to donate as well.

Lane ended up raising $16,000 to update 3 guest rooms at the house.

"I had a daughter who at a very young age was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and we were back and forth to the hospital. It became a place of refuge for me when she was getting testing, but it also became a place of hope for her. She would collect tabs from the soda cans to take them every time we went for a doctor’s appointment. That's one of the reasons I'm connected to this particular organization,” Lane said.

The donations also helped stock the baby boutique which helps families with newborns.

