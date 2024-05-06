Tallahassee Police Department set to star in new TV series "Police 24/7"

Tallahassee Police will be featured in a new show.

The show, "Police 24/7," captures the raw and unfiltered reality of officers.

Read the news release below to learn more about TPD's participation.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming television series "Police 24/7," set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, May 7, at 8 p.m. EST.

"Police 24/7" offers viewers an immersive journey into the heart of law enforcement, providing unscripted access to the daily challenges and triumphs faced by sheriffs and police departments across the United States. From adrenaline-fueled drug busts to routine traffic stops, the series captures the raw and unfiltered reality of officers as they tirelessly serve and protect their communities.

"We are excited for this incredible opportunity to be featured on 'Police 24/7' and to showcase the dedication and professionalism of our officers," said Chief Lawrence Revell. "This series provides a unique opportunity to highlight the exceptional work done by law enforcement agencies nationwide, including right here in our community."

Produced by industry veterans, SallyAnn Salsano, Stijn Bakkers, Don Sikorski, Russell Muth, Frank Miccolis, Dave Hamilton, and Josh Lansky, "Police 24/7" promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and unprecedented access to the world of policing.

Participation in "Police 24/7" not only offers TPD the chance for national recognition but also serves as a testament to the department's commitment to transparency and community engagement. By opening its doors to the cameras, the department aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation for the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping communities safe.

Tune in to "Police 24/7" on The CW, starting Tuesday, May 7, at 8 p.m. EST, to witness the dedication and bravery of Tallahassee's finest in action.

For more information about the Tallahassee Police Department, visit Talgov.com/Police [talgov.com].