FDOT rolls back on Thomasville Road plans following public input

MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Department of Transportation rolls back on Thomasville Road plans following public input. In a press release, FDOT says after overwhelming input from the Tallahassee community, they've determined to no longer pair the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency proposal with FDOT’s resurfacing project for Thomasville Road (State Road 61).

Originally, FDOT had planned to remove the center continuous left-turn lane and install an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the road between Calhoun Street and Sixth Avenue.

Based on the feedback received, FDOT now says it will continue with only elements of the Thomasville Road resurfacing work. FDOT says its design work will keep the current roadway configuration of a five-foot sidewalk on each side, and a ten-foot travel lane in each direction separated by a continuous left turn lane. Closures associated with this new plan will only occur intermittently during overnight hours.

WTXL spoke to businesses in the area on how this project would impact them. For the previous report click here.

