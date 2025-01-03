Members of local church reflect on special connection to President Jimmy Carter

David and Susan Gill, longtime members of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, reflect on their life-changing experiences attending Sunday School at President Jimmy Carter's church in Plains, Georgia, where they learned valuable lessons about faith and service.

Many other members at the church made trips to hear the late president preach the gospel, inspired by his commitment to helping those in need and living a life of humility and service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the nation mourns the loss of President Jimmy Carter, members of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Tallahassee are reflecting on their unique connection to the late president. For them, his legacy extends far beyond his political achievements, as they remember the life he led—one deeply rooted in faith and service.

For David and Susan Gill, longtime members of Saint Paul's United Methodist, the opportunity to attend Sunday school at President Carter’s church in Plains, Georgia, was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"He was a man who used his presidency as a platform to launch into probably the greatest work he did," said David Gill, recalling Carter's post-presidency dedication to community service and humanitarian efforts.

The Gills, along with many others in their church community, had the privilege of attending Carter’s Sunday School classes, taught personally by the former president. It was an experience that left a lasting impact on their lives.

“We always thought he was a wonderful man, and we wanted to hear him teach the Bible as well,” shared Susan Gill, who, along with her husband, made the journey to Plains several times to attend Carter’s Sunday School sessions.

The couple described the experience as life-changing, not only because of the rare chance to hear a former president teach the gospel, but also because of the personal connection they felt to Carter’s message of service and humility.

Over time, their church community in Tallahassee expanded their visits, with more and more members traveling to Plains to hear Carter preach.

What began as a small group attending Carter's Sunday school eventually grew to over 40 members traveling to hear the former president preach the gospel.

“We’ve learned from him there’s service for humankind. Those who are most in need are the ones that we serve, and God has called us to serve” Susan Gill added.

As neighbors in the Midtown area reflect on Carter's passing, they are reminded of his enduring legacy—one that transcended politics and was anchored in a commitment to faith, service, and helping others.

For David and Susan Gill, the lessons they learned from the Carters and the memories of those Sunday school sessions will stay with them forever.