"We're really grateful" - Community reacts to FDOT's decision to roll back on Thomasville Rd project

Neighbors and businesses are feeling successful after learning FDOT will not proceed with the Blueprint plans for Thoamsville Rd.

It comes after community uproar surged on social media and at a public meeting with FDOT.

Watch the video to hear from relieved neighbors and businesses in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A sense of relief across the Midtown neighborhood following FDOT's decision to roll back on a proposed project for Thomasville Road. I'm Kenya Cardonne. The neighbors and businesses of this strip say they're glad officials heard and took their concerns seriously.

A win for neighbors and businesses fighting against a proposed project we first told you about last Monday regarding Thomasville Road, specifically from Calhoun Street to Sixth Avenue.

It was a Blueprint plan to remove the middle left-turn lane and widen sidewalks, paired with an FDOT plan to resurface the roads. But, construction would've shut down northbound traffic for about two years.

The proposal sparked major concern amongst neighbors and businesses of this community, like Smorgasbord Catering Co. and Cafe.

Ibrahim Mansaray, Smorgasbord Catering Co. and Cafe - "That would've had an effect where we would've lost at least 40%, maybe more potential business and being able to bring clients to this location."

Concerns spread all over social media and at a public meeting with FDOT on Tuesday.

By Friday, FDOT announced that due to "an overwhelming input from the Tallahassee community," they will only proceed with resurfacing work.

André Heizer, Midtown Reader - "Yeah we're really grateful for FDOT for listening to the community. That is really encouraging to see everyone come together and rally for something that's important and we're just really grateful for them actually taking our input and listening."

Closures for the resurfacing will happen intermittently overnight, according to FDOT. In Midtown, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

