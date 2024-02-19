WATCH: AR Workshops hosts a one-day workshop for local youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over in our Midtown neighborhood, kids were able to brush up on some life skills while attending AR Workshops one-day camp. On Monday, participants worked on their plank projects.



AR Workshops hosts one-day camps for a variety holidays during the school year as well as during breaks.

These classes aren't just exclusive to children but adults have scheduled classes from Wednesday through Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Learning life skills in Midtown Tallahassee.

A-R workshops hosted a one-day camp for local children.

Kids 7 to 14 focused on crafting wood plank projects.

The business offers classes for adults from Wednesday through Saturday evening.

Co-owner, Melissa Rudd says no matter the time of year.. her younger groups always has a blast!

"The kids really love it because they get to come and be as creative as they want. We have 60 colors of paint that they get to pick from, and we don't limit them. So we go through a lot of paint and a lot of sponges during camp. But they really like it because they are really proud of their projects once they leave."

The business is hopeful for bigger turnouts as the spring break holiday approaches.

The next one-day camp will be held on March 12th.