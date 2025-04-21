Local business and customers talk tariffs and how it'll look in the future

10% tariffs imposed on countries that import coffee supplies could make coffee go up 3-5 cents per dollar, according to the National Coffee Association.

Watch the video above to hear from a local business owner and customer on the Trump tariff topic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs have many consumers and businesses wondering what the future price of goods could look like. One go-to product for Americans is a cup of coffee. I see how local businesses and consumers feel about what that might look like.

"This is great coffee and it's worth the stop, so I'm really enjoying it today."

Peter Butler is a Tallahassee neighbor that's starts his morning with a cup of Joe like many other Americans.

I caught up with Peter at Ground Ops Roastery and Bakehouse in the Midtown neighborhood.

"Coffee has become a staple. We want to be able to afford our coffee, but I can tell you that we're not going to stop drinking coffee."

Coffee seems like it's an essential need to get the day started, but that means local businesses like Ground Ops Roastery and Bakehouse need the supplies to get the cup made.

Recently Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump could affect supplies like coffee beans and could later reduce the quantity of coffee available.

For example, 10% tariffs imposed on countries that import coffee supplies could make coffee go up 3-5 cents per dollar, according to the National Coffee Association.

I asked owner of Ground Ops. Chris Smith, if he thinks his business could feel that squeeze.

"We haven't seen anything on tariffs yet, there been no effect on our business. Whether it's coffee or anything else. We are still battling with egg pricing."

Smith tells me whatever happens in Washington, Ground Ops mission will still stay the same.

"We have to go back to our mission. Our mission is to serve people here and we're going to do that without raising our prices."

Local customer like Peter, who may start their morning at Ground Ops, likes the sound of that.

"Tallahassee loves to shop locally. We're going to support our neighbors. Especially the neighbors that take the time to put great care into making great products."

Right now, local business owners like Smith say the best they can do is keep an eye out on what's to come with the tariffs but adds that it could be helpful for the economy in the long run.