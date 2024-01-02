Tallahassee Police mourns the loss of officer killed in motorcycle crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tonight we are now learning more about the Tallahassee Police officer killed in a motorcycle crash in Gadsden County.

Tallahassee police shared on social media that officer DeMarrio Bryant was killed in an off-duty crash Saturday night.

It happened while he was riding his motorcycle in Gadsden County.

TPD says Bryant was from Perry and had been in the army before joining the Florida A&M University police department.

He later joined TPD in 2020 after 8 years at FAMU.

Most recently he worked with the Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit helping people dealing with mental health issues.