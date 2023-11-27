Helping Big Bend parents access resources

Whole Child Leon will host their 9th annual summit on Wednesday, November 29th

The event is titled "Power of Prevention" and aims to educate community on their impact on the development of children

Watch the video to find out what education officials are hoping you can learn, and how you can access tickets to the free event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Focusing on the adults of tomorrow here in Leon County. Whole Child Leon in Midtown are hosting their 9th annual summit this year focused on creating a healthy community and future for children.

"90% of a person's brain development occurs from birth up and until age 5," said Brooke Brunner, Whole Child Board Member and Director of Early Leaning for Leon County Schools.

"We have a limited amount of time to make a really critical impact on the lives of children within this time frame," said Brunner.

Brunner said it's that what the community should focus on right now as

"Only 50% of our students are demonstrating that they're ready for kindergarten when they enter the doors of our public school system," said Brunner.

Their 9th summit is titled the Power of Prevention and will provide attendees with information and accessible resources to improve a child's chances to thrive.

And the summit is not just for parents.

"The responsibility of our children in our community belongs to all of us," said Brunner.

This year they are also adding a brand new special session after the summit called Prevention Pathways for Positive Trajectories. It's geared towards parents and caregivers and focused on accessing community resources.

"And then how we can work together to pull those resources together to make an even bigger impact in our community," said Brunner.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 29, starting at 8:30am. To access tickets you can visit the website right here.

