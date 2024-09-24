Tallahassee Police Officer terminated following arrest and misconduct with a minor

A Tallahassee Police Officer has been terminated.

TPD said that officer drove a juvenile to a liquor store to buy alcohol before arriving at his apartment where they engaged in sexual activity.

Read the TPD news release below to see how the arrest was made.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Sept. 23, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Jackson Square Apartments, located at 1767 Hermitage Boulevard, regarding a check on welfare for a suspected intoxicated juvenile

Upon arrival, officers met with an adult male who advised the juvenile, a young teenage girl, was inside his apartment. The man, who provided his name, but a false age and place of employment, was quickly detained without incident as officers began their investigation. Additional responding officers located the intoxicated juvenile inside the apartment, and she was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and to ensure her safety.

TPD's Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation and determined the man was 26-year-old Danny Moore, a sworn officer with the department since July 2023. A thorough investigation revealed Moore and the juvenile met on a mobile application and arranged to meet in a shopping center parking lot. After meeting, Moore drove the juvenile to a nearby liquor store to purchase alcohol before arriving at his apartment where they engaged in sexual activity.

After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, and due to the nature of Moore's actions and failure to follow TPD's policies and procedures, Moore was swiftly charged and immediately terminated from the Tallahassee Police Department.

"The men and women who protect and serve our community are held to the highest standard of the law," said Chief of Police Lawrence Revell. "Officer misconduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Every one of our officers took an oath to protect this community, and every one of them will be held accountable for any actions that do not uphold TPD's core values, department policies, and Florida Statutes. We acted swiftly to terminate Officer Moore, and we will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident."

This remains an open and active criminal investigation, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

ARRESTED:

Danny Moore, 26, for lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.