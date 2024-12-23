How recent Midtown bar closures could impact area musicians

With three Midtown bar venues closing their doors in a month, area musicians worry shows will dry up along with the closures.

One venue owner says she's working alongside others to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the recent closures of local bars, some neighborhood musicians worry the landscape is changing for live performances.

I checked out how those closings are impacting performances and what's being done to help.

Chris Skene said the music scene in Tallahassee is a bit different than in the 2010s.

"There were several mid-sized venues like the Bradfordville Blues Club that were the appropriate size for hosting local bands that would sell tickets and draw crowds but are smaller venues than The Moon or Cascades," Skene said.

With Midtown bars like Vino Beano, Barrel Proof Lounge, and the Over Hang closing their doors, he said the landscape is changing further.

"It's a little bit of a shame when you see things like this happen because it really does impact the live music community and the musicians who play," Skene said.

He runs musiclocal.org, a website tracking live performances in town.

He said midweek performances have dwindled.

"These midweek shows are really important because they fill gaps where you can play as a solo, duo or trio and they fill gaps in your schedule where the weekends may be for larger band shows," Skene said.

Skene said the lack of these could drive artists away.

"Musicians actually go off to other areas of the country, they go off to different forms of work so the scene itself suffers and takes a little time to recover," Skene said.

Bianca Herndon is trying to change that at her family-owned venue The Sound Bar.

"We have a different outlook, as well some other venues in town, that they're not competition," Herndon said. "We actually prefer to work alongside those venues because it is that important to have a place for our local musicians."

She said she's working to support those wanting to go into music.

"We're looking to sponsor a 7th-grade student for instrument expenses because they're not cheap," Herndon said. "We're also doing the same for a marching band student once a year because the marching band, especially when you get into the competitions and festivals and stuff like that, becomes expensive."

While there have been city projects to support Cascades Park and College Town in the past, Skene hopes maybe the same can be done for Midtown.

"From a public policy perspective, being mindful when those subsidies are provided to those growth areas, perhaps providing equivalent subsidies to other areas so that small businesses can successfully compete," Skene said.

If you want to support local artists, head to musiclocal.orgfor a list of performances no matter what neighborhood you are in.

