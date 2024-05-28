SEE HOW: Neighbors can support Red Cross tornado recovery effort by dining at local restaurants Wednesday

The American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter is hosting their Dine for Disaster campaign Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

They have partnered with various cafes and restaurants across the city, where proceeds will go towards supporting disaster relief following the Tallahassee tornadoes.

Watch the video to find out where you can support this initiative, how money from your daily coffee will help, and why these funds are so important

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's another way to help the Red Cross in their recovery efforts following the Tallahassee tornado.

That's by dining at certain places Wednesday.

We're finding out where these proceeds are going and why they're needed.

Proceeds from buying your daily coffee, snack or lunch will go a long way Wednesday.

That's by dining at these places participating in Dine for Disaster

"When you ask for something, and there's a need, people really do step up," said Shannon C. Smith. Smith and her husband, Christopher own GroundOps Roastery and Bakehouse.

Smith said it was a no-brainer for them to get involved with this initiative.

"You hear about how many people are still homeless," said Smith. "I mean they do not have homes, and will not have a place to live potentially for a long time."

That's something the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter knows all about.

"It's been one of the most devastating events that we've had, at least for 20 years, possibly much longer," said Sharon Carraway, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter. She added thousands are still affected. Red Cross are currently in their recovery process supporting vulnerable neighbors.

"Help them find their road to recovery, and what does it look like, where are their gaps, how can we help meet those gaps," said Carraway.

Carraway explains the proceeds from Wednesday's initiative will go towards a variety of costs including bringing volunteers in, food, and "the cost of what we'll give back to the folks those who receive individual assistance, those who's homes were major or destroyed."

With hurricane season just a few days away, Carraway said it's important conversations in the community center around preparation.

She recommends neighbors stay informed with the local news and download free Red Cross emergency app.

"It's going to tell you what to do before a disaster, during a disaster, after a disaster, it's going to give you all the preparedness information you want," said Carraway.

In the meantime, she hopes if neighbors can, they will get involved Wednesday.

"It's a win-win for the restaurants, it's a win-win for us, and it's a win-win for our community," said Carraway.

Outside of the Dine for Disaster initiative, you can support the Red Cross by signing up to volunteer so they can continue their mission, or donate via their website.

Carraway also said from June 10, 2024, they will hold a week-long Dine for Disaster initiative to get more restaurants and cafes involved. You can contact the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter if you would like to be a part of this mission.

Restaurants involved with Dine for Diaster on Wednesday, May 29: