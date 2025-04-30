Donna Adelson could have trial continued

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The court will review the defense’s request for a continuance in the trial of Donna Adelson.

Adelson is charged with murder, solicitation and conspiracy in the 2014 deadly shooting of Dan Markel.

During a motion hearing Wednesday afternoon, the judge set a new deadline of May 16 for motions to be filed that relate to the existing charges.

The defense requested to delay the trial because of new information and not enough time to review the 100,000 emails and new call recordings.

A decision will come at a later date on whether to continue the trial that’s scheduled for June.

Adelson appeared in court via zoom.

