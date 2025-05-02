Judge issues order to continue Donna Adelson's trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The judge presiding over Donna Adelson's case has granted her request to delay the trial, according to an order issued Thursday.

The trial was set for June 3. The court found the defendant must be afforded "an adequate opportunity to investigate and/or prepare a defense."

Court documents further state the defendant has demonstrated "good cause" for the request to continue the trial.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the state said they investigated a new lead they were alerted to last Fall. According to the state, the investigation resulted in new material and recorded phone conversations (wire calls). The state said there are more than 30 calls, but they likely plan to use one or two at trial. They said they believe the defense had enough time, about two months, to review the information from when it was discovered to the time of the trial in June.

The defense said it hasn't had time to review the calls, not even two hours of the phone calls. Attorneys for Adelson said two months is not enough to review and analyze the new information.

Dan Markel, a Florida State University law professor and Adelson's former son-in-law, was shot and killed in his garage in July 2014.

Donna Adelson is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder in connection with Markel's death. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Adelson's son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted last year for his role in the murder-for-hire plot.

A new trial date has not been set.

