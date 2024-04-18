Tallahassee's first Duck Donuts store closing; see their last day open

MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee’s first Duck Donuts shop, which opened June 24, 2023, announced they are closing.

The store opened in a former dance studio in a plaza along Thomasville Road.

Reached by phone Thursday morning, owner, Timothy McGrew, told ABC 27’s Channing Frampton the revenue coming in was not enough to support continued operation.

WATCH OUR 2023 REPORT ON THE STORE'S OPENING:



Donut, wine shops now open in Northeast Tallahassee

On Facebook, the store said, “it is with heavy hearts we are announcing the closing of our store. Sunday, April 21 will be our last day open. Please stop in, wish our hard working staff well, and of course, enjoy our tasty creations while you can. Tallahassee, you have been a joy to serve.”

Duck Donutsis a franchise that started in the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 2007.