TPD Officer injured in multi-car crash in Northwest Tallahassee

Three vehicles involved in a traffic accident one of which was a TPD cruiser.

Two people suffered non life threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the TPD officer

Watch here to see what law enforcement are saying about the crash.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Maya Sargent in North West Tallahassee where at least two vehicles have been involved in a collision on Meridian Road. One of those vehicles is a Tallahassee Police vehicle.

When I arrived at the scene, I saw the Tallahassee Police car upside down. There is also debris on the road including a wheel.

I do not know the condition of the officer of the person in the other car.

There are many police officers and police vehicles on the scene

The Tallahassee police department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down parts of John Knox and Meridian.

The crash involved a TPD cruiser.

Investigators are investigating what led up to the crash.

