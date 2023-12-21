Watch Now
TPD Officer injured in multi-car crash in Northwest Tallahassee

COLLISION INVOLVING MULTIPLE CARS.jpg
Maya Sargent
COLLISION INVOLVING MULTIPLE CARS.jpg
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH SHUTS DOWN PART OF MERIDIAN ROAD.jpg
Posted at 11:41 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 00:21:35-05
  • Three vehicles involved in a traffic accident one of which was a TPD cruiser.
  • Two people suffered non life threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the TPD officer
  • Watch here to see what law enforcement are saying about the crash.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT
I'm Maya Sargent in North West Tallahassee where at least two vehicles have been involved in a collision on Meridian Road. One of those vehicles is a Tallahassee Police vehicle.

MERIDIAN TRAFFIC CRASH.png
When I arrived at the scene, I saw the Tallahassee Police car upside down. There is also debris on the road including a wheel.

I do not know the condition of the officer of the person in the other car.

There are many police officers and police vehicles on the scene

The Tallahassee police department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down parts of John Knox and Meridian.

The crash involved a TPD cruiser.

Investigators are investigating what led up to the crash.

