TPD and State Attorney reveal new details about Lori Paige case, court records show "likely abuse"

Tallahassee Police Department's Chief Lawrence Revell and State Attorney Jack Campbell share new details about the Lori Paige case with a look into next steps in this investigation.

New court records posted by the City of Tallahassee Tuesday detail why Wiley is believed to have killed Paige.

According to records, DNA evidence showed Paige was bleeding in Wiley's car, adding Wiley destroyed his electronics and was taking steps to flee the continental U.S.

The Tallahassee Police Department said they are not planning to arrest anyone else in relation to Lori Paige’s death. Her father has currently been charged with second-degree murder.

ABC 27 is finding out new details about the Paige case and what next steps look like.

After a 22-month-long search, the Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell is sharing new information into the Lori Paige case that led to the arrest of her father, Andrew Wiley, for second-degree murder.

Do you expect to arrest anyone else in relation to this case?

“No, just him.” said Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department.

Do you know how long Paige has been dead when you kind of found those remains?

“No I don’t think they can determine that as this point. Obviously, we’ll go back up there and do some further searches, hoping to find more of the remains,” said Revell, adding they had suspicious about Wiley from the beginning.

“Although we believed this from early on, it's always sad when you confirm that a child has been killed,” said Revell.

New lengthy court documents shared by the City of Tallahassee Tuesday concluded with evidence it is believed that Wiley did kill Paige and it was likely abuse of Paige had taken place. Adding "DNA evidence suggests Paige was bleeding within Wiley's vehicle" before disposing her body in Thomas County. The document also adds Wiley destroyed his electronic devices and took steps to "flee the continental United States".

TPD said the biggest takeaway from this case is the labeling of missing people. They no longer use the word runaway.

“So whether a person's a habitual runaway, a child, or this is the first time they've run away, we're going to treat it exactly the same,” said Revell.

Next steps, TPD said they will continue to work with State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Campbell said Wiley will be charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

“A grand jury has to indict somebody for first degree,” said State Attorney Jack Campbell, 2nd Judicial Circuit. “Second-degree is the highest charge that I can charge myself in Florida because first-degree murder is potentially punishable by the death penalty.”

If he is found guilty, do you know how many years he could face?

“He could face, well once again for second-degree murder, life imprisonment,” said Campbell.

Campbell said he expects the case to be resolved in two to three years.

“Unfortunately, there's a backlog in the criminal justice system. It just takes us a while to get ready,” said Campbell. “A fast murder would be one that went in a year and a half to two years.”

Will he stay in prison until then?

“That will be decided by the judge,” said Campbell. “This office certainly will continue to encourage and do everything in its power to make sure that he stays in custody until he's taken to trial.”

Campbell and the Chief both said they will ensure there are no loose ends with this case.

“There's no such thing as too much evidence,” said Campbell. “We want to continue to find every piece of evidence we can so that we can find the truth and bring forth justice.”

Chief Revell said he is not able to provide the cause of death at this point in time.

