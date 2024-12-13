GIVE BACK: How you can contribute to senior citizens this holiday season on Monday morning

State Rep. Allison Tant and Elder Care Services are hosting a holiday supply distribution at Redeye Coffee in Midtown from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

If you can't make it, click or tap here to contribute online.

Watch now to find out why an effort like this can mean so much to senior citizens.

If you're grabbing a coffee or snack on your way out the door this morning, you also have a chance to help seniors in our community.

Good morning, I'm Alberto Camargo in the Midtown neighborhood.

I'm breaking down why this holiday collection drive is focused on the elderly and how you can help.

Elder Care Services is a local organization that provides resources and support for over 2,000 senior citizens in Leon County each year.

President and CEO Josie Fliger says the majority live off social security — but not enough to live comfortably during the winter.

"We might just go to our thermostat and bump up the heat. But if you know you're on such a fixed income, you know you won't be able to pay for that bill."

That's why Monday's holiday drive is asking for supplies like bed linens, towels, canned food and nutritional supplement drinks.

A gesture that Fliger says means the world to the elderly.

"They're very grateful to even be thought of. Often times they're not talking to people, they're socially isolated in their homes. And so community members remembering that they would also like love and attention is something that's very tremendous."

This drive is being led by State Representative Allison Tant.

She says the elderly need support more than ever this time of year.

"They're often overlooked at the holidays. We focus on children, which is wonderful, I've done things for children over the holidays too. But this year I'm choosing Elder Care Services to help get their needs met. This is going to be a way to help make a lot of people's lives a little merrier this Christmas, and I hope people join me on Monday."

Stop by Redeye Coffee anytime today from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon to drop off supplies.

If you can't make it, CLICK HERE to donate online.

In Midtown, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

