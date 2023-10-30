Ten pedestrians, one cyclist killed in Tallahassee crashes so far in 2023; see what police are doing about it

Tallahassee Police Department is planning proactive patrols across the city.

These patrols are designed to prevent crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians and bicycles.

See the areas that are up for patrol in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is committed to ensuring the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists through education and visibility.

Tallahassee is one of the top 15 cities in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. Thus far in 2023, 10 pedestrians and one bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in traffic crashes.

For the fourth consecutive year, TPD will conduct proactive patrols in pre-determined areas through a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) detail to reduce the number of crashes related to pedestrians and bicyclists in those areas. HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase compliance and awareness regarding traffic laws related to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in pre-determined areas that have been identified as having a high number of traffic crashes.

Enforcement efforts will continue through May 2024, focusing primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists; however, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

Here are tips to keep everyone safe on the road:

Drivers, obey speed limits, never operate a motor vehicle impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride with the direction of traffic, use lights when riding at night and wear reflective clothing.

Pedestrians, cross roadways in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

The areas, days and times of the HVE details are as follows:



West Pensacola Street from Appleyard Drive to Mabry Street from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

East Orange Avenue from Adams Street to Tartary Drive from midnight to 7 a.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 6 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Apalachee Parkway from Paul Russell Road to Southwood Plantation Road from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

West Tennessee Street from Macomb Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 4-10 p.m. on Wednesdays

West Tennessee Street from Capital Circle Southwest to Bicycle Road from midnight to 7 a.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 4 p.m. to midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

North Monroe Street from Callaway Road to Torreya Drive from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and midnight to 4 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

