Two EF-2 Tornadoes Confirmed In Gadsden and Leon Counties Friday Morning

At 5:30 pm EDT on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed that their survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado on two separate paths cutting through parts of Gadsden and Leon counties. Maximum wind speeds for an EF-2 tornado are between 111 and 135 mile per hour.

This means two EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in Gadsden and Leon counties, with a possible third tornado in southern Leon County which will be surveyed by the NWS on Sunday.

In addition to the two confirmed tornadoes, straight-line winds of 100 mph produced damage across parts of Gadsden and Leon counties, including Tallahassee.