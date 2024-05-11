Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Two EF-2 Tornadoes Confirmed In Gadsden and Leon Counties Friday Morning

Tallahassee Tornado Confirmation.png
ABC 27 First To Know Weather
Tallahassee Tornado Confirmation.png
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 18:07:15-04

At 5:30 pm EDT on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed that their survey teams found damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado on two separate paths cutting through parts of Gadsden and Leon counties. Maximum wind speeds for an EF-2 tornado are between 111 and 135 mile per hour.

This means two EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in Gadsden and Leon counties, with a possible third tornado in southern Leon County which will be surveyed by the NWS on Sunday.

In addition to the two confirmed tornadoes, straight-line winds of 100 mph produced damage across parts of Gadsden and Leon counties, including Tallahassee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.