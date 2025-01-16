Tallahassee Police Officer up for national award for April flood rescue

A Tallahassee Police Officer is nominated for a national award after rescuing three neighbors from the April Bicentennial Storm flood waters.

The awards, presented by Axon, aims to recognize excellence towards building a sustainable future for public safety.

Honoring an officer that saved neighbors during the historic April flood.

One of Tallahassee Police Department's own is up for a national award for that heroic rescue.

Officer Gabriel Beyer swam into nearly 7-foot flood waters caused by the April Bicentennial Storm after receiving a call from three people trapped in the water.

Chief Lawrence Revell said he is proud he has an officer like Beyer on his team.

"When I see something like that, it doesn't really surprise me. Surprise is never the reaction," Revell said. "It's just pride in being able to lead men and women like that that just go out and do their job every day, do it so well and when called on, step up and do the heroic, which Gabe certainly did in this case."

Officer Beyer is now up for a national RISE award, presented by law enforcement technology company Axon.

On its website, AXON says the awards are to recognize excellence towards building a sustainable future for public safety.

You can vote for Officer Beyer once per day until January 27.


