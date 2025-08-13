Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FSU SHOOTING CASE: State says they're ready for trial, while the Defense may file a motion to delay it

On Wednesday, during the latest case management on suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner, the state and defense gave the judge an update on where they stand
Maya Sargent, WTXL ABC 27
DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Wednesday, Judge Neff, who's presiding over the Phoenix Ikner case, asked for an update from the state
and the defense as the trial date nears.

Ikner is accused of opening fire on the campus of Florida State in April, where two people were killed and several others were injured. He was indicted on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm

The state told the judge they're compiling
evidence and that they're ready for the November 3rd trial date. The defense told the judge, due to all the evidence, that they won't be ready. They told the judge they plan to file a motion to delay the trial. The judge says if that happens, he will hold an evidentiary hearing.

If that happens, the state says they'll ask if that could take place on the same day as the next case management, which is set for September 10th.

Ikner didn't appear in court.

