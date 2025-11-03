Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DONATE NOW: ABC 27, Second Harvest team up for 12th Annual Turkey Drive

SCRIPPS NEWS
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals. With SNAP benefits now on pause for the foreseeable future and Thanksgiving approaching, the need for donations is more dire than ever. Nearly 3 million Floridians depend on food assistance, including 33,000 in Leon County alone.

Our goal is to collect 1,000 turkeys and raise $50,000 in monetary donations.

Online donations begin today, November 3rd, with the Turkey Drop off on Thursday, November 20th.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Turkeys can be dropped off from 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing (just look for the signs) or Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee.

The Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 22nd.

We appreciate any and all donations given. Thank you for helping us feed families in our region during such a time of uncertainty.

