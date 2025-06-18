Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCollege Town

Actions

BREAKING: Board of Governors approves Marva Johnson as FAMU's 13th President

Johnson was approved by FAMU's Board of Trustees in May
MARVA JOHNSON.jpg
FAMU
MARVA JOHNSON.jpg
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Board of Governors has approved Marva Johnson as Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's 13th President. Johnson was approved by FAMU's Board of Trustees in May. Her first day will be August 1st.

The board unanimously voted in favor of Johnson.

Earlier this month, on June 6th, trustees voted to approve Johnson's base salary of $650k, in an 8-3 vote. Her contract will be five years, ending in 2030, increasing by 3% each year.

This is a developing story.

Marva Johnson related stories
FAMU presidential candidate Marva Johnson met with hostile crowd Wednesday Will Packer joins rally against FAMU president finalist FAMU trustees nominate Marva Johnson as next President Community reacts to nomination of Marva Johnson as FAMU's new President-elect FAMU Interim President Beard calls for "smooth transition" FAMU alumni group plans boycott to oppose Marva Johnson as FAMU president Local college students plan to hold anti-Marva Johnson rally Saturday Tallahassee SDS hosts "Hands off FAMU" rally FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson's $650,000 salary approved by trustees Board of Governors set to vote on FAMU President-elect Marva Johnson FAMU students bus down to Boca Raton to protest Marva Johnson vote Wednesday

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood