BREAKING: Board of Governors approves Marva Johnson as FAMU's 13th President

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Board of Governors has approved Marva Johnson as Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's 13th President. Johnson was approved by FAMU's Board of Trustees in May. Her first day will be August 1st.

The board unanimously voted in favor of Johnson.

Earlier this month, on June 6th, trustees voted to approve Johnson's base salary of $650k, in an 8-3 vote. Her contract will be five years, ending in 2030, increasing by 3% each year.

This is a developing story.

