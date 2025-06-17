Board of Governors set to vote on FAMU President-elect Marva Johnson on Wednesday, June 18th

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — President-elect Marva Johnson's future with Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University lies within the hands of Florida's Board of Governors. On Wednesday, June 18th, the BOG will decide if she will become the school's 13th president. If approved, her official start date would be August 1st, with classes beginning August 25th.

Johnson was nominated by FAMU's Board of Trustees on May 16th in an 8-4 vote. Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons, along with trustees John Crossman, Natalie Figgers, Emery Gainey, Kelvin Lawson, Nicole Washington, Michael White, and Faculty Senate President Jamal Brown all voted in favor of Johnson. Board Chair Kristin Harper, along with trustees Craig Reed, Belvin Perry Jr., and Student Body President Zayla Bryant, all voted no.

Prior to the vote, on May 14th, Johnson met with community leaders, alumni, and students. She was met with a hostile crowd. She's been criticized for suspected political influence and a lack of experience in higher education.

Before the meet-and-greet, earlier in the day, many community leaders, including Will Packer, joined dozens of alumni and students rallying against Johnson as President-Elect.

Following the vote, on May 24th, the Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society led the “Hands Off FAMU" at Railroad Square Skatepark. Students we spoke to told us they're fighting to protect their future before classes resume in the fall.

Earlier this month, on June 6th, the Board of Trustees voted to approve Johnson's base salary of $650k, in an 8-3 vote. Her contract would be five years, ending in 2030, increasing by 3% each year.

The Board of Governors' meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. It will be streamed live online. Click here to watch.

