Local college students plan to hold anti-Marva Johnson rally Saturday amid impending presidency

Local college students plan to hold an anti-Marva Johnson rally Saturday, saying FAMU's identity is under attack.

Johnson's nomination is set to be confirmed by the Board of Governors on June 18.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While most students in Tallahassee may be gone for the summer or gathering elsewhere for the holiday weekend, some are staying back to take action against FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson.

Learning why FAMU students believe their university's identity is being threatened, and how the wider student community in Tallahassee plans to support Rattlers through this.

"At this point, it already happened. We're kind of just worried about, moving forward how can we make sure our education is protected."

I spoke with FAMU student Kajari Sa-Ra.

He believes Johnson's ties to the Republican Party and its moves to change education in Florida go against what makes FAMU — FAMU.

"One of the graduation requirements, regardless of major, is that you learn African-American history, African-American studies. Things like that that are incorporated into the culture, into the actual curriculum of the school, help us maintain our history, help us maintain the spirit that a lot of FAMU students have to speak up on these things."

Sa-Ra says he joined an emergency planning meeting earlier this week, organized by Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society.

Soon after, SDS announced a "Hands-Off FAMU" rally.

"SDS's position is that of the FAMU community — that she should not be president and that there should be somebody more qualified, and someone who will serve the interests of FAMU students, faculty and staff."

Member Lain Dorsey tells me the summer is usually the time for SDS to do outreach, not for action — but the nomination of Marva Johnson required it.

"When students organize together and come out and protest these things, we really can make things change. We want students activists to have a home in Tallahassee where we can organize together and feel safe doing so."

As groups continue to protest this decision — in a statement, FAMU says that Marva Johnson expressed her commitment to FAMU's legacy as a top-tier HBCU and its rise in research, academic achievement, and social impact.

Her appointment is still subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors on June 18.

The Hands-Off Rally will start at 4 p.m. Saturday here at the Skateable Art Park near Railroad Square, fittingly near the can't-miss Rattler statue.

