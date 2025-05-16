FAMU Board of Trustees has nominated Marva Johnson as its President-elect following a 10-month-long search

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida A&M University has announced Marva Johnson as its President-elect following a 10-month search. The decision comes after each of the four finalists met with the public this week.
Marva Johnson was met with a hostile crowd at a Wednesday evening meet-and-greet. FAMU alumni and stakeholders questioned Johnson's qualifications and political influence. Johnson currently leads State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. She says that experience would benefit FAMU in a political climate that is affecting universities at every level.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW TO SEE MARVA JOHNSON'S MEETING WITH THE PUBLIC:
The other three finalists were Rondall Allen, Gerald Hector, and Dr. Donald Palm.
The board has approved a salary range of $450k-$750k.
The Board of Governors has to approve Johnson's nomination, which will be discussed at their next
meeting on June 18th.
This is a developing story.
