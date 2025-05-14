Filmmaker Will Packer joins dozens of alumni and students to rally against a finalist for FAMU President

FAMU alumni, students and supporters gathered at the Will Packer Amphitheater for a rally against presidential finalist Marva Johnson.

Filmmaker Will Packer himself joined dozens of neighbors for the community rally.

Watch the video to learn why Packer and members of the Rattler nation believe Johnson is not right for the role.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Amplifying the wants and needs of the Rattler community as the selection process for Florida A&M University's next president continues. I'm Kenya Cardonne outside the Will Packer Amphitheater, where Packer himself joined a group of community leaders and alumni to rally with one clear message: they do not want Marva Johnson to claim the position.

On the same day FAMU's Board of Trustees interviewed presidential finalist Marva Johnson, some community members took to campus to denounce her candidacy through a rally at the Will Packer Amphitheater.

"No MAGA Marva! No MAGA Marva," chanted dozens of community members, from students to alumni to local leaders. Even the amphitheater's namesake himself, Will Packer, joined the rally.

Will Packer, FAMU Alumnus - "We have to make sure that we support each other and that we are loud and we are ardent in our opposition to somebody that is not right for the future of this institution, especially at a time that is so crucial."

The renowned FAMU Alumnus and film producer tells us that countless from the Rattler nation called on him to help amplify their opposition to Johnson.

Packer - "I am not here to endorse Palm, Allen or Hector, but there is one candidate that would do irreparable harm. That is clearly not the right person."

Wednesday's community rally opened with over an hour of prayer for the future of the selection process.

In a statement to ABC 27, the university says it "remains committed to the principles of free speech and the open exchange of ideas. As an academic institution, we support the right of our students, faculty, and community to express their views in a manner that is respectful and constructive. This commitment reflects the core values of higher education and our dedication to fostering a thoughtful, engaged campus environment."

Several alumni and students also took to the podium, with clear messages for the Board of Trustees as it carries on with the selection process.

Elijah Hooks, Student - "My message to the Board of Trustees, the Board of Governors, is that FAMU does not want Marva Johnson. FAMU is not a Republican university. FAMU does not support the same values that she does."

Nia Talbott, FAMU Alumna - "Listen to us, and see us and see what we're saying because we are who you're here for. We are who you're supposed to defend and advocate for and so if you're not doing that, why are you in your position?"

Packer - "So, I hope the trustees will pay attention, because history is watching."

A student-led petition opposing Johnson for FAMU president currently has more than 11,000 signatures.

Reporting from FAMU, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

