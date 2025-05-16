Florida A&M University Board of Trustees to nominate next President on Friday, following finalists' interviews

UPDATE:

Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has nominated Marva Johnson on Friday as the school's President-elect. Her nomination must be approved by the Board of Governors. Their next meeting is set for June 18th.

After meeting with the four finalists during campus interviews this week, Florida A&M University Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss who to nominate as its next President between finalists Rondall Allen, Gerald Hector, Marva Johnson, and Dr. Donald Palm.

